Notable Wednesday Option Activity: VRT, CDTX, LMND

August 13, 2025 — 03:20 pm EDT

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Vertiv Holdings Co (Symbol: VRT), where a total of 65,043 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 6.5 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 85.9% of VRT's average daily trading volume over the past month of 7.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $132 strike put option expiring August 15, 2025, with 5,218 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 521,800 underlying shares of VRT. Below is a chart showing VRT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $132 strike highlighted in orange:

Cidara Therapeutics Inc (Symbol: CDTX) saw options trading volume of 4,107 contracts, representing approximately 410,700 underlying shares or approximately 85.9% of CDTX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 477,930 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $65 strike call option expiring November 21, 2025, with 1,006 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 100,600 underlying shares of CDTX. Below is a chart showing CDTX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $65 strike highlighted in orange:

And Lemonade Inc (Symbol: LMND) options are showing a volume of 24,135 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.4 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 80.1% of LMND's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $60 strike call option expiring August 15, 2025, with 3,135 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 313,500 underlying shares of LMND. Below is a chart showing LMND's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $60 strike highlighted in orange:

