Notable Wednesday Option Activity: VRT, CDTX, LMND

Cidara Therapeutics Inc (Symbol: CDTX) saw options trading volume of 4,107 contracts, representing approximately 410,700 underlying shares or approximately 85.9% of CDTX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 477,930 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $65 strike call option expiring November 21, 2025, with 1,006 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 100,600 underlying shares of CDTX. Below is a chart showing CDTX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $65 strike highlighted in orange:
And Lemonade Inc (Symbol: LMND) options are showing a volume of 24,135 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.4 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 80.1% of LMND's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $60 strike call option expiring August 15, 2025, with 3,135 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 313,500 underlying shares of LMND. Below is a chart showing LMND's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $60 strike highlighted in orange:
