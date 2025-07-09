Notable Wednesday Option Activity: TTEC, UAL, PGEN

United Airlines Holdings Inc (Symbol: UAL) options are showing a volume of 29,799 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 3.0 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 43.2% of UAL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $87 strike call option expiring July 11, 2025, with 4,808 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 480,800 underlying shares of UAL. Below is a chart showing UAL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $87 strike highlighted in orange:
And Precigen Inc (Symbol: PGEN) saw options trading volume of 8,061 contracts, representing approximately 806,100 underlying shares or approximately 43% of PGEN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $2.50 strike call option expiring October 17, 2025, with 5,035 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 503,500 underlying shares of PGEN. Below is a chart showing PGEN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $2.50 strike highlighted in orange:
