Notable Wednesday Option Activity: TNL, BTDR, BCRX

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Travel + Leisure Co (Symbol: TNL), where a total of 5,056 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 505,600 underlying shares. That amounts to about 56.5% of TNL's average daily trading volume over the past month of 895,420 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $60 strike put option expiring August 21, 2026 , with 3,030 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 303,000 underlying shares of TNL. Below is a chart showing TNL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $60 strike highlighted in orange:

Bitdeer Technologies Group (Symbol: BTDR) options are showing a volume of 60,785 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 6.1 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 49.9% of BTDR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 12.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $20 strike call option expiring July 10, 2026, with 30,291 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 3.0 million underlying shares of BTDR. Below is a chart showing BTDR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $20 strike highlighted in orange:

And BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc (Symbol: BCRX) saw options trading volume of 21,183 contracts, representing approximately 2.1 million underlying shares or approximately 49.1% of BCRX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $15 strike call option expiring September 18, 2026, with 8,347 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 834,700 underlying shares of BCRX. Below is a chart showing BCRX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $15 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for TNL options, BTDR options, or BCRX options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

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