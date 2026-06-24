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TNL

Notable Wednesday Option Activity: TNL, BTDR, BCRX

June 24, 2026 — 04:00 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Travel + Leisure Co (Symbol: TNL), where a total of 5,056 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 505,600 underlying shares. That amounts to about 56.5% of TNL's average daily trading volume over the past month of 895,420 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $60 strike put option expiring August 21, 2026, with 3,030 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 303,000 underlying shares of TNL. Below is a chart showing TNL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $60 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

Bitdeer Technologies Group (Symbol: BTDR) options are showing a volume of 60,785 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 6.1 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 49.9% of BTDR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 12.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $20 strike call option expiring July 10, 2026, with 30,291 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 3.0 million underlying shares of BTDR. Below is a chart showing BTDR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $20 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

And BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc (Symbol: BCRX) saw options trading volume of 21,183 contracts, representing approximately 2.1 million underlying shares or approximately 49.1% of BCRX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $15 strike call option expiring September 18, 2026, with 8,347 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 834,700 underlying shares of BCRX. Below is a chart showing BCRX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $15 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for TNL options, BTDR options, or BCRX options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Further TNL Research:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
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Stocks mentioned

TNL
BTDR
BCRX

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