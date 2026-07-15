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TGT

Notable Wednesday Option Activity: TGT, GE, VRT

July 15, 2026 — 01:21 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Target Corp (Symbol: TGT), where a total of 21,786 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 2.2 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 45.2% of TGT's average daily trading volume over the past month of 4.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $140 strike call option expiring July 17, 2026, with 2,767 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 276,700 underlying shares of TGT. Below is a chart showing TGT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $140 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

GE Aerospace (Symbol: GE) options are showing a volume of 21,371 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.1 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 43.2% of GE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $375 strike call option expiring July 17, 2026, with 3,069 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 306,900 underlying shares of GE. Below is a chart showing GE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $375 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

And Vertiv Holdings Co (Symbol: VRT) saw options trading volume of 27,968 contracts, representing approximately 2.8 million underlying shares or approximately 42.1% of VRT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $210 strike put option expiring August 28, 2026, with 5,402 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 540,200 underlying shares of VRT. Below is a chart showing VRT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $210 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for TGT options, GE options, or VRT options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Further TGT Research:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
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Stocks mentioned

TGT
GE
VRT

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