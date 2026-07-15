Notable Wednesday Option Activity: TGT, GE, VRT

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Target Corp (Symbol: TGT), where a total of 21,786 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 2.2 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 45.2% of TGT's average daily trading volume over the past month of 4.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $140 strike call option expiring July 17, 2026 , with 2,767 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 276,700 underlying shares of TGT. Below is a chart showing TGT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $140 strike highlighted in orange:

GE Aerospace (Symbol: GE) options are showing a volume of 21,371 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.1 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 43.2% of GE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $375 strike call option expiring July 17, 2026, with 3,069 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 306,900 underlying shares of GE. Below is a chart showing GE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $375 strike highlighted in orange:

And Vertiv Holdings Co (Symbol: VRT) saw options trading volume of 27,968 contracts, representing approximately 2.8 million underlying shares or approximately 42.1% of VRT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $210 strike put option expiring August 28, 2026, with 5,402 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 540,200 underlying shares of VRT. Below is a chart showing VRT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $210 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for TGT options, GE options, or VRT options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

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