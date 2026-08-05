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SNDK

Notable Wednesday Option Activity: SNDK, DAL, EXPE

August 05, 2026 — 01:21 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in SanDisk Corp (Symbol: SNDK), where a total of 113,998 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 11.4 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 69.6% of SNDK's average daily trading volume over the past month of 16.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $1400 strike call option expiring August 07, 2026, with 3,454 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 345,400 underlying shares of SNDK. Below is a chart showing SNDK's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $1400 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

Delta Air Lines Inc (Symbol: DAL) options are showing a volume of 46,214 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 4.6 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 68.8% of DAL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $98 strike call option expiring August 07, 2026, with 33,315 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 3.3 million underlying shares of DAL. Below is a chart showing DAL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $98 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

And Expedia Group Inc (Symbol: EXPE) options are showing a volume of 10,475 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.0 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 67.1% of EXPE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $300 strike put option expiring September 18, 2026, with 2,120 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 212,000 underlying shares of EXPE. Below is a chart showing EXPE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $300 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for SNDK options, DAL options, or EXPE options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Further SNDK Research:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
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Stocks mentioned

SNDK
DAL
EXPE

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