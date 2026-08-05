Notable Wednesday Option Activity: SNDK, DAL, EXPE

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in SanDisk Corp (Symbol: SNDK), where a total of 113,998 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 11.4 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 69.6% of SNDK's average daily trading volume over the past month of 16.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $1400 strike call option expiring August 07, 2026 , with 3,454 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 345,400 underlying shares of SNDK. Below is a chart showing SNDK's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $1400 strike highlighted in orange:

Delta Air Lines Inc (Symbol: DAL) options are showing a volume of 46,214 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 4.6 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 68.8% of DAL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $98 strike call option expiring August 07, 2026, with 33,315 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 3.3 million underlying shares of DAL. Below is a chart showing DAL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $98 strike highlighted in orange:

And Expedia Group Inc (Symbol: EXPE) options are showing a volume of 10,475 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.0 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 67.1% of EXPE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $300 strike put option expiring September 18, 2026, with 2,120 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 212,000 underlying shares of EXPE. Below is a chart showing EXPE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $300 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for SNDK options, DAL options, or EXPE options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

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