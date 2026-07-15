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RDDT

Notable Wednesday Option Activity: RDDT, PVLA, WOR

July 15, 2026 — 03:21 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Reddit Inc (Symbol: RDDT), where a total of 27,612 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 2.8 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 66.3% of RDDT's average daily trading volume over the past month of 4.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $200 strike call option expiring July 17, 2026, with 4,196 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 419,600 underlying shares of RDDT. Below is a chart showing RDDT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $200 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

Palvella Therapeutics Inc (Symbol: PVLA) saw options trading volume of 2,028 contracts, representing approximately 202,800 underlying shares or approximately 65% of PVLA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 312,235 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $155 strike call option expiring July 17, 2026, with 1,005 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 100,500 underlying shares of PVLA. Below is a chart showing PVLA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $155 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

And Worthington Enterprises Inc (Symbol: WOR) options are showing a volume of 2,388 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 238,800 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 63.2% of WOR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 377,840 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $60 strike call option expiring August 21, 2026, with 2,265 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 226,500 underlying shares of WOR. Below is a chart showing WOR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $60 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for RDDT options, PVLA options, or WOR options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Further RDDT Research:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
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Stocks mentioned

RDDT
PVLA
WOR

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