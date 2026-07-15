Notable Wednesday Option Activity: RDDT, PVLA, WOR

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Reddit Inc (Symbol: RDDT), where a total of 27,612 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 2.8 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 66.3% of RDDT's average daily trading volume over the past month of 4.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $200 strike call option expiring July 17, 2026 , with 4,196 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 419,600 underlying shares of RDDT. Below is a chart showing RDDT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $200 strike highlighted in orange:

Palvella Therapeutics Inc (Symbol: PVLA) saw options trading volume of 2,028 contracts, representing approximately 202,800 underlying shares or approximately 65% of PVLA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 312,235 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $155 strike call option expiring July 17, 2026, with 1,005 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 100,500 underlying shares of PVLA. Below is a chart showing PVLA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $155 strike highlighted in orange:

And Worthington Enterprises Inc (Symbol: WOR) options are showing a volume of 2,388 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 238,800 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 63.2% of WOR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 377,840 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $60 strike call option expiring August 21, 2026, with 2,265 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 226,500 underlying shares of WOR. Below is a chart showing WOR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $60 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for RDDT options, PVLA options, or WOR options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

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