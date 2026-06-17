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PZZA

Notable Wednesday Option Activity: PZZA, TBCH, METC

June 17, 2026 — 03:33 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Papa John's International, Inc. (Symbol: PZZA), where a total of 9,241 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 924,100 underlying shares. That amounts to about 89.9% of PZZA's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $40 strike call option expiring June 18, 2026, with 1,955 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 195,500 underlying shares of PZZA. Below is a chart showing PZZA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $40 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

Turtle Beach Corp (Symbol: TBCH) options are showing a volume of 3,218 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 321,800 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 84.7% of TBCH's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 380,060 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $10 strike call option expiring June 18, 2026, with 1,545 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 154,500 underlying shares of TBCH. Below is a chart showing TBCH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $10 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

And Ramaco Resources Inc (Symbol: METC) saw options trading volume of 12,048 contracts, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares or approximately 83.2% of METC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $16 strike call option expiring July 17, 2026, with 10,537 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares of METC. Below is a chart showing METC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $16 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for PZZA options, TBCH options, or METC options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Further PZZA Research:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
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Stocks mentioned

PZZA
TBCH
METC

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