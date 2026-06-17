Notable Wednesday Option Activity: PZZA, TBCH, METC

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Papa John's International, Inc. (Symbol: PZZA), where a total of 9,241 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 924,100 underlying shares. That amounts to about 89.9% of PZZA's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $40 strike call option expiring June 18, 2026 , with 1,955 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 195,500 underlying shares of PZZA. Below is a chart showing PZZA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $40 strike highlighted in orange:

Turtle Beach Corp (Symbol: TBCH) options are showing a volume of 3,218 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 321,800 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 84.7% of TBCH's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 380,060 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $10 strike call option expiring June 18, 2026, with 1,545 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 154,500 underlying shares of TBCH. Below is a chart showing TBCH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $10 strike highlighted in orange:

And Ramaco Resources Inc (Symbol: METC) saw options trading volume of 12,048 contracts, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares or approximately 83.2% of METC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $16 strike call option expiring July 17, 2026, with 10,537 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares of METC. Below is a chart showing METC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $16 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for PZZA options, TBCH options, or METC options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

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