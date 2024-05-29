Notable Wednesday Option Activity: PTEN, NTNX, GOOGL

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Patterson-UTI Energy Inc. (Symbol: PTEN), where a total of 30,076 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 3.0 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 48.9% of PTEN's average daily trading volume over the past month of 6.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $10 strike put option expiring July 19, 2024 , with 30,050 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 3.0 million underlying shares of PTEN. Below is a chart showing PTEN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $10 strike highlighted in orange:

Nutanix Inc (Symbol: NTNX) options are showing a volume of 8,407 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 840,700 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 44.2% of NTNX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $80 strike call option expiring June 21, 2024, with 2,157 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 215,700 underlying shares of NTNX. Below is a chart showing NTNX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $80 strike highlighted in orange:

And Alphabet Inc (Symbol: GOOGL) options are showing a volume of 101,703 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 10.2 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 41.3% of GOOGL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 24.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $180 strike call option expiring May 31, 2024, with 36,926 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 3.7 million underlying shares of GOOGL. Below is a chart showing GOOGL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $180 strike highlighted in orange:

