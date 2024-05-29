Notable Wednesday Option Activity: PTEN, NTNX, GOOGL

Nutanix Inc (Symbol: NTNX) options are showing a volume of 8,407 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 840,700 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 44.2% of NTNX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $80 strike call option expiring June 21, 2024, with 2,157 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 215,700 underlying shares of NTNX. Below is a chart showing NTNX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $80 strike highlighted in orange:
And Alphabet Inc (Symbol: GOOGL) options are showing a volume of 101,703 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 10.2 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 41.3% of GOOGL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 24.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $180 strike call option expiring May 31, 2024, with 36,926 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 3.7 million underlying shares of GOOGL. Below is a chart showing GOOGL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $180 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for PTEN options, NTNX options, or GOOGL options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »
Also see: Latest 13F Filings
ORCL Dividend History
SPKE Historical Stock Prices
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.