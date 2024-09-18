Notable Wednesday Option Activity: PTC, CORZ, RRX

Core Scientific Inc (Symbol: CORZ) saw options trading volume of 42,860 contracts, representing approximately 4.3 million underlying shares or approximately 42.3% of CORZ's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 10.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $12 strike call option expiring September 20, 2024, with 11,899 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares of CORZ. Below is a chart showing CORZ's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $12 strike highlighted in orange:
And Regal Rexnord Corp (Symbol: RRX) saw options trading volume of 1,680 contracts, representing approximately 168,000 underlying shares or approximately 41.9% of RRX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 401,430 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $170 strike call option expiring October 18, 2024, with 554 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 55,400 underlying shares of RRX. Below is a chart showing RRX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $170 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for PTC options, CORZ options, or RRX options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »
Also see: PAYC Options Chain
Funds Holding JPLS
Tyler Technologies shares outstanding history
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.