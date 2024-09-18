Notable Wednesday Option Activity: PTC, CORZ, RRX

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in PTC Inc (Symbol: PTC), where a total of 3,497 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 349,700 underlying shares. That amounts to about 42.7% of PTC's average daily trading volume over the past month of 818,495 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $220 strike call option expiring April 17, 2025 , with 1,579 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 157,900 underlying shares of PTC. Below is a chart showing PTC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $220 strike highlighted in orange:

Core Scientific Inc (Symbol: CORZ) saw options trading volume of 42,860 contracts, representing approximately 4.3 million underlying shares or approximately 42.3% of CORZ's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 10.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $12 strike call option expiring September 20, 2024, with 11,899 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares of CORZ. Below is a chart showing CORZ's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $12 strike highlighted in orange:

And Regal Rexnord Corp (Symbol: RRX) saw options trading volume of 1,680 contracts, representing approximately 168,000 underlying shares or approximately 41.9% of RRX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 401,430 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $170 strike call option expiring October 18, 2024, with 554 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 55,400 underlying shares of RRX. Below is a chart showing RRX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $170 strike highlighted in orange:

