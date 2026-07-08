Notable Wednesday Option Activity: PLTR, GOOGL, AMZN

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Palantir Technologies Inc (Symbol: PLTR), where a total volume of 322,325 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 32.2 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 73% of PLTR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 44.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $130 strike call option expiring July 10, 2026 , with 14,329 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.4 million underlying shares of PLTR. Below is a chart showing PLTR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $130 strike highlighted in orange:

Alphabet Inc (Symbol: GOOGL) options are showing a volume of 252,215 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 25.2 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 68.5% of GOOGL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 36.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $365 strike call option expiring July 08, 2026, with 25,448 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.5 million underlying shares of GOOGL. Below is a chart showing GOOGL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $365 strike highlighted in orange:

And Amazon.com Inc (Symbol: AMZN) options are showing a volume of 428,874 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 42.9 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 68.1% of AMZN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 62.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $240 strike put option expiring July 08, 2026, with 38,944 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 3.9 million underlying shares of AMZN. Below is a chart showing AMZN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $240 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for PLTR options, GOOGL options, or AMZN options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

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