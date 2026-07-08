Markets
PLTR

Notable Wednesday Option Activity: PLTR, GOOGL, AMZN

July 08, 2026 — 05:21 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Palantir Technologies Inc (Symbol: PLTR), where a total volume of 322,325 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 32.2 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 73% of PLTR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 44.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $130 strike call option expiring July 10, 2026, with 14,329 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.4 million underlying shares of PLTR. Below is a chart showing PLTR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $130 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

Alphabet Inc (Symbol: GOOGL) options are showing a volume of 252,215 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 25.2 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 68.5% of GOOGL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 36.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $365 strike call option expiring July 08, 2026, with 25,448 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.5 million underlying shares of GOOGL. Below is a chart showing GOOGL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $365 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

And Amazon.com Inc (Symbol: AMZN) options are showing a volume of 428,874 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 42.9 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 68.1% of AMZN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 62.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $240 strike put option expiring July 08, 2026, with 38,944 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 3.9 million underlying shares of AMZN. Below is a chart showing AMZN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $240 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for PLTR options, GOOGL options, or AMZN options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Further PLTR Research:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
PLTR Options Chain-> Funds Holding PLTR-> 3-2-1 Crack Spread-> More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

PLTR
GOOGL
AMZN

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