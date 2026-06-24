Markets
OUT

Notable Wednesday Option Activity: OUT, BOOT, AI

June 24, 2026 — 04:00 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in OUTFRONT Media Inc (Symbol: OUT), where a total volume of 12,651 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.3 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 67.5% of OUT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $33 strike call option expiring July 17, 2026, with 6,325 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 632,500 underlying shares of OUT. Below is a chart showing OUT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $33 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

Boot Barn Holdings Inc (Symbol: BOOT) saw options trading volume of 4,824 contracts, representing approximately 482,400 underlying shares or approximately 66.1% of BOOT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 729,905 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $200 strike call option expiring July 17, 2026, with 3,207 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 320,700 underlying shares of BOOT. Below is a chart showing BOOT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $200 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

And C3.ai Inc (Symbol: AI) options are showing a volume of 50,191 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 5.0 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 57.5% of AI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 8.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $10.50 strike call option expiring June 26, 2026, with 10,880 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares of AI. Below is a chart showing AI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $10.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for OUT options, BOOT options, or AI options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Further OUT Research:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocksOptions
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
OUT Historical Stock Prices-> OUT Insider Buying-> The Ten Best ETF Performers-> More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

OUT
BOOT
AI

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.