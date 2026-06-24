Notable Wednesday Option Activity: OUT, BOOT, AI

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in OUTFRONT Media Inc (Symbol: OUT), where a total volume of 12,651 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.3 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 67.5% of OUT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $33 strike call option expiring July 17, 2026 , with 6,325 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 632,500 underlying shares of OUT. Below is a chart showing OUT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $33 strike highlighted in orange:

Boot Barn Holdings Inc (Symbol: BOOT) saw options trading volume of 4,824 contracts, representing approximately 482,400 underlying shares or approximately 66.1% of BOOT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 729,905 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $200 strike call option expiring July 17, 2026, with 3,207 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 320,700 underlying shares of BOOT. Below is a chart showing BOOT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $200 strike highlighted in orange:

And C3.ai Inc (Symbol: AI) options are showing a volume of 50,191 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 5.0 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 57.5% of AI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 8.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $10.50 strike call option expiring June 26, 2026, with 10,880 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares of AI. Below is a chart showing AI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $10.50 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for OUT options, BOOT options, or AI options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

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