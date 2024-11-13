Notable Wednesday Option Activity: OKTA, BZH, NKE

Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (Symbol: BZH) saw options trading volume of 1,313 contracts, representing approximately 131,300 underlying shares or approximately 47.6% of BZH's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 275,820 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $21 strike put option expiring February 21, 2025, with 152 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 15,200 underlying shares of BZH. Below is a chart showing BZH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $21 strike highlighted in orange:
And Nike (Symbol: NKE) options are showing a volume of 44,222 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 4.4 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 47.3% of NKE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 9.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $77 strike call option expiring December 06, 2024, with 3,840 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 384,000 underlying shares of NKE. Below is a chart showing NKE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $77 strike highlighted in orange:
