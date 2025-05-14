Notable Wednesday Option Activity: NYT, MRK, PLAY

Merck & Co Inc (Symbol: MRK) saw options trading volume of 67,640 contracts, representing approximately 6.8 million underlying shares or approximately 41.6% of MRK's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 16.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $65 strike put option expiring July 18, 2025, with 15,121 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.5 million underlying shares of MRK. Below is a chart showing MRK's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $65 strike highlighted in orange:
And Dave & Busters Entertainment Inc (Symbol: PLAY) saw options trading volume of 4,565 contracts, representing approximately 456,500 underlying shares or approximately 40.6% of PLAY's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $23 strike call option expiring May 16, 2025, with 3,360 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 336,000 underlying shares of PLAY. Below is a chart showing PLAY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $23 strike highlighted in orange:
