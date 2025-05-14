Markets
Notable Wednesday Option Activity: NYT, MRK, PLAY

May 14, 2025 — 07:32 pm EDT

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in New York Times Co. (Symbol: NYT), where a total volume of 7,345 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 734,500 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 42.4% of NYT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $45 strike put option expiring October 17, 2025, with 3,750 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 375,000 underlying shares of NYT. Below is a chart showing NYT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $45 strike highlighted in orange:

Merck & Co Inc (Symbol: MRK) saw options trading volume of 67,640 contracts, representing approximately 6.8 million underlying shares or approximately 41.6% of MRK's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 16.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $65 strike put option expiring July 18, 2025, with 15,121 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.5 million underlying shares of MRK. Below is a chart showing MRK's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $65 strike highlighted in orange:

And Dave & Busters Entertainment Inc (Symbol: PLAY) saw options trading volume of 4,565 contracts, representing approximately 456,500 underlying shares or approximately 40.6% of PLAY's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.1 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $23 strike call option expiring May 16, 2025, with 3,360 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 336,000 underlying shares of PLAY. Below is a chart showing PLAY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $23 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for NYT options, MRK options, or PLAY options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
