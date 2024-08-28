News & Insights

Notable Wednesday Option Activity: NKE, RILY, AMC

August 28, 2024 — 03:37 pm EDT

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Nike (Symbol: NKE), where a total volume of 69,056 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 6.9 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 59.3% of NKE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 11.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $67.50 strike put option expiring November 15, 2024, with 4,552 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 455,200 underlying shares of NKE. Below is a chart showing NKE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $67.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

B. Riley Financial Inc (Symbol: RILY) options are showing a volume of 37,955 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 3.8 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 56.5% of RILY's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $1 strike put option expiring September 20, 2024, with 3,525 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 352,500 underlying shares of RILY. Below is a chart showing RILY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $1 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

And AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. (Symbol: AMC) options are showing a volume of 59,026 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 5.9 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 56.1% of AMC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 10.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $5 strike call option expiring August 30, 2024, with 5,844 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 584,400 underlying shares of AMC. Below is a chart showing AMC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $5 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

