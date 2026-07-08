Notable Wednesday Option Activity: MU, NRG, EPAC

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Micron Technology Inc. (Symbol: MU), where a total of 387,257 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 38.7 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 67.8% of MU's average daily trading volume over the past month of 57.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $1000 strike call option expiring July 10, 2026 , with 18,074 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.8 million underlying shares of MU. Below is a chart showing MU's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $1000 strike highlighted in orange:

NRG Energy Inc (Symbol: NRG) options are showing a volume of 18,817 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.9 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 65.4% of NRG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $150 strike call option expiring July 17, 2026, with 5,003 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 500,300 underlying shares of NRG. Below is a chart showing NRG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $150 strike highlighted in orange:

And Enerpac Tool Group Corp (Symbol: EPAC) saw options trading volume of 3,395 contracts, representing approximately 339,500 underlying shares or approximately 65.2% of EPAC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 520,350 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $40 strike call option expiring July 17, 2026, with 3,106 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 310,600 underlying shares of EPAC. Below is a chart showing EPAC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $40 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for MU options, NRG options, or EPAC options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

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