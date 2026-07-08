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Notable Wednesday Option Activity: MU, NRG, EPAC

July 08, 2026 — 05:22 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Micron Technology Inc. (Symbol: MU), where a total of 387,257 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 38.7 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 67.8% of MU's average daily trading volume over the past month of 57.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $1000 strike call option expiring July 10, 2026, with 18,074 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.8 million underlying shares of MU. Below is a chart showing MU's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $1000 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

NRG Energy Inc (Symbol: NRG) options are showing a volume of 18,817 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.9 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 65.4% of NRG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $150 strike call option expiring July 17, 2026, with 5,003 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 500,300 underlying shares of NRG. Below is a chart showing NRG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $150 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

And Enerpac Tool Group Corp (Symbol: EPAC) saw options trading volume of 3,395 contracts, representing approximately 339,500 underlying shares or approximately 65.2% of EPAC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 520,350 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $40 strike call option expiring July 17, 2026, with 3,106 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 310,600 underlying shares of EPAC. Below is a chart showing EPAC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $40 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for MU options, NRG options, or EPAC options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Further MU Research:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
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Stocks mentioned

MU
NRG
EPAC

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