Notable Wednesday Option Activity: META, AAPL, RCL

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Meta Platforms Inc (Symbol: META), where a total volume of 266,660 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 26.7 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 140.8% of META's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 18.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $610 strike call option expiring July 08, 2026 , with 14,993 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.5 million underlying shares of META. Below is a chart showing META's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $610 strike highlighted in orange:

Apple Inc (Symbol: AAPL) options are showing a volume of 944,634 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 94.5 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 138% of AAPL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 68.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $307.50 strike put option expiring July 08, 2026, with 132,643 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 13.3 million underlying shares of AAPL. Below is a chart showing AAPL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $307.50 strike highlighted in orange:

And Royal Caribbean Group (Symbol: RCL) options are showing a volume of 25,656 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.6 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 96.8% of RCL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $290 strike put option expiring September 18, 2026, with 14,411 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.4 million underlying shares of RCL. Below is a chart showing RCL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $290 strike highlighted in orange:

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