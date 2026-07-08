Markets
META

Notable Wednesday Option Activity: META, AAPL, RCL

July 08, 2026 — 01:58 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Meta Platforms Inc (Symbol: META), where a total volume of 266,660 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 26.7 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 140.8% of META's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 18.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $610 strike call option expiring July 08, 2026, with 14,993 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.5 million underlying shares of META. Below is a chart showing META's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $610 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

Apple Inc (Symbol: AAPL) options are showing a volume of 944,634 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 94.5 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 138% of AAPL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 68.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $307.50 strike put option expiring July 08, 2026, with 132,643 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 13.3 million underlying shares of AAPL. Below is a chart showing AAPL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $307.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

And Royal Caribbean Group (Symbol: RCL) options are showing a volume of 25,656 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.6 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 96.8% of RCL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $290 strike put option expiring September 18, 2026, with 14,411 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.4 million underlying shares of RCL. Below is a chart showing RCL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $290 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for META options, AAPL options, or RCL options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Further META Research:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocksOptions
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
Institutional Holders of META-> Meta Platforms YTD Return-> Warren Buffett Technology Stocks-> More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

META
AAPL
RCL

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.