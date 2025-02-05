News & Insights

Markets
MCK

Notable Wednesday Option Activity: MCK, CAPR, TDOC

February 05, 2025 — 03:24 pm EST

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in McKesson Corp (Symbol: MCK), where a total of 4,077 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 407,700 underlying shares. That amounts to about 57.8% of MCK's average daily trading volume over the past month of 705,500 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $670 strike call option expiring February 07, 2025, with 749 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 74,900 underlying shares of MCK. Below is a chart showing MCK's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $670 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

Capricor Therapeutics Inc (Symbol: CAPR) options are showing a volume of 4,090 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 409,000 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 57.8% of CAPR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 707,105 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $17.50 strike call option expiring February 21, 2025, with 1,113 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 111,300 underlying shares of CAPR. Below is a chart showing CAPR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $17.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

And Teladoc Health Inc (Symbol: TDOC) saw options trading volume of 23,250 contracts, representing approximately 2.3 million underlying shares or approximately 57.5% of TDOC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $11.50 strike call option expiring February 07, 2025, with 5,380 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 538,000 underlying shares of TDOC. Below is a chart showing TDOC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $11.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for MCK options, CAPR options, or TDOC options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:
 Airlines Dividend Stocks
 IIIV Videos
 CHNG Videos

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocksOptions
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
Airlines Dividend Stocks-> IIIV Videos-> CHNG Videos-> More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

MCK
CAPR
TDOC

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.