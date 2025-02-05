Notable Wednesday Option Activity: MCK, CAPR, TDOC

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in McKesson Corp (Symbol: MCK), where a total of 4,077 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 407,700 underlying shares. That amounts to about 57.8% of MCK's average daily trading volume over the past month of 705,500 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $670 strike call option expiring February 07, 2025 , with 749 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 74,900 underlying shares of MCK. Below is a chart showing MCK's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $670 strike highlighted in orange:

Capricor Therapeutics Inc (Symbol: CAPR) options are showing a volume of 4,090 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 409,000 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 57.8% of CAPR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 707,105 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $17.50 strike call option expiring February 21, 2025, with 1,113 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 111,300 underlying shares of CAPR. Below is a chart showing CAPR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $17.50 strike highlighted in orange:

And Teladoc Health Inc (Symbol: TDOC) saw options trading volume of 23,250 contracts, representing approximately 2.3 million underlying shares or approximately 57.5% of TDOC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $11.50 strike call option expiring February 07, 2025, with 5,380 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 538,000 underlying shares of TDOC. Below is a chart showing TDOC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $11.50 strike highlighted in orange:

