Notable Wednesday Option Activity: LOW, INTC, UNH

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Lowe's Companies Inc (Symbol: LOW), where a total volume of 14,503 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.5 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 55.2% of LOW's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $250 strike call option expiring June 18, 2026 , with 1,642 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 164,200 underlying shares of LOW. Below is a chart showing LOW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $250 strike highlighted in orange:

Intel Corp (Symbol: INTC) options are showing a volume of 710,564 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 71.1 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 43.7% of INTC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 162.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $120 strike call option expiring May 22, 2026, with 49,604 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 5.0 million underlying shares of INTC. Below is a chart showing INTC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $120 strike highlighted in orange:

And UnitedHealth Group Inc (Symbol: UNH) options are showing a volume of 32,189 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 3.2 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 43.1% of UNH's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 7.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $380 strike put option expiring May 22, 2026, with 1,822 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 182,200 underlying shares of UNH. Below is a chart showing UNH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $380 strike highlighted in orange:

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