Notable Wednesday Option Activity: LOW, INTC, UNH

Intel Corp (Symbol: INTC) options are showing a volume of 710,564 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 71.1 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 43.7% of INTC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 162.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $120 strike call option expiring May 22, 2026, with 49,604 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 5.0 million underlying shares of INTC. Below is a chart showing INTC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $120 strike highlighted in orange:
And UnitedHealth Group Inc (Symbol: UNH) options are showing a volume of 32,189 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 3.2 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 43.1% of UNH's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 7.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $380 strike put option expiring May 22, 2026, with 1,822 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 182,200 underlying shares of UNH. Below is a chart showing UNH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $380 strike highlighted in orange:
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