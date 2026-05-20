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Notable Wednesday Option Activity: LOW, INTC, UNH

May 20, 2026 — 02:17 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Lowe's Companies Inc (Symbol: LOW), where a total volume of 14,503 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.5 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 55.2% of LOW's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $250 strike call option expiring June 18, 2026, with 1,642 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 164,200 underlying shares of LOW. Below is a chart showing LOW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $250 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

Intel Corp (Symbol: INTC) options are showing a volume of 710,564 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 71.1 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 43.7% of INTC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 162.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $120 strike call option expiring May 22, 2026, with 49,604 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 5.0 million underlying shares of INTC. Below is a chart showing INTC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $120 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

And UnitedHealth Group Inc (Symbol: UNH) options are showing a volume of 32,189 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 3.2 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 43.1% of UNH's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 7.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $380 strike put option expiring May 22, 2026, with 1,822 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 182,200 underlying shares of UNH. Below is a chart showing UNH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $380 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for LOW options, INTC options, or UNH options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:
 Daniel Loeb Stock Picks
 Funds Holding GFA
 Manufacturing Dividend Stocks

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
Daniel Loeb Stock Picks-> Funds Holding GFA-> Manufacturing Dividend Stocks-> More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

LOW
INTC
UNH

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