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LMND

Notable Wednesday Option Activity: LMND, FRPT, LW

July 01, 2026 — 03:34 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Lemonade Inc (Symbol: LMND), where a total of 10,702 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 69.2% of LMND's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $80 strike call option expiring July 10, 2026, with 1,194 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 119,400 underlying shares of LMND. Below is a chart showing LMND's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $80 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

Freshpet Inc (Symbol: FRPT) options are showing a volume of 9,094 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 909,400 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 60.2% of FRPT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $57.50 strike put option expiring July 17, 2026, with 4,679 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 467,900 underlying shares of FRPT. Below is a chart showing FRPT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $57.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

And Lamb Weston Holdings Inc (Symbol: LW) saw options trading volume of 8,664 contracts, representing approximately 866,400 underlying shares or approximately 60.1% of LW's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $55 strike call option expiring January 15, 2027, with 7,680 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 768,000 underlying shares of LW. Below is a chart showing LW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $55 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for LMND options, FRPT options, or LW options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Further LMND Research:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
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Stocks mentioned

LMND
FRPT
LW

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