Notable Wednesday Option Activity: LMND, FRPT, LW

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Lemonade Inc (Symbol: LMND), where a total of 10,702 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 69.2% of LMND's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $80 strike call option expiring July 10, 2026 , with 1,194 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 119,400 underlying shares of LMND. Below is a chart showing LMND's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $80 strike highlighted in orange:

Freshpet Inc (Symbol: FRPT) options are showing a volume of 9,094 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 909,400 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 60.2% of FRPT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $57.50 strike put option expiring July 17, 2026, with 4,679 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 467,900 underlying shares of FRPT. Below is a chart showing FRPT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $57.50 strike highlighted in orange:

And Lamb Weston Holdings Inc (Symbol: LW) saw options trading volume of 8,664 contracts, representing approximately 866,400 underlying shares or approximately 60.1% of LW's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $55 strike call option expiring January 15, 2027, with 7,680 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 768,000 underlying shares of LW. Below is a chart showing LW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $55 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for LMND options, FRPT options, or LW options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

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