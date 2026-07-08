Markets
INVX

Notable Wednesday Option Activity: INVX, COST, UAA

July 08, 2026 — 05:21 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Innovex International Inc (Symbol: INVX), where a total volume of 6,054 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 605,400 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 124.8% of INVX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 485,065 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $30 strike call option expiring July 17, 2026, with 5,964 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 596,400 underlying shares of INVX. Below is a chart showing INVX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $30 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

Costco Wholesale Corp (Symbol: COST) options are showing a volume of 29,845 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 3.0 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 116.4% of COST's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $770 strike put option expiring July 10, 2026, with 1,345 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 134,500 underlying shares of COST. Below is a chart showing COST's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $770 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

And Under Armour Inc (Symbol: UAA) options are showing a volume of 87,500 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 8.8 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 97.1% of UAA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 9.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $6 strike put option expiring October 16, 2026, with 43,654 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 4.4 million underlying shares of UAA. Below is a chart showing UAA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $6 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for INVX options, COST options, or UAA options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Further INVX Research:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocksOptions
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
INVX market cap history-> INVX Videos-> Canadian Stocks Crossing Below Their 200 Day Moving Avg-> More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

INVX
COST
UAA

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.