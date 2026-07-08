Notable Wednesday Option Activity: INVX, COST, UAA

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Innovex International Inc (Symbol: INVX), where a total volume of 6,054 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 605,400 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 124.8% of INVX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 485,065 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $30 strike call option expiring July 17, 2026 , with 5,964 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 596,400 underlying shares of INVX. Below is a chart showing INVX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $30 strike highlighted in orange:

Costco Wholesale Corp (Symbol: COST) options are showing a volume of 29,845 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 3.0 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 116.4% of COST's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $770 strike put option expiring July 10, 2026, with 1,345 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 134,500 underlying shares of COST. Below is a chart showing COST's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $770 strike highlighted in orange:

And Under Armour Inc (Symbol: UAA) options are showing a volume of 87,500 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 8.8 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 97.1% of UAA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 9.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $6 strike put option expiring October 16, 2026, with 43,654 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 4.4 million underlying shares of UAA. Below is a chart showing UAA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $6 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for INVX options, COST options, or UAA options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

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