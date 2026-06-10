Notable Wednesday Option Activity: IIPR, CBRL, REPX

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Innovative Industrial Properties Inc (Symbol: IIPR), where a total volume of 3,738 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 373,800 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 165.6% of IIPR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 225,665 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $80 strike call option expiring June 17, 2027 , with 2,203 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 220,300 underlying shares of IIPR. Below is a chart showing IIPR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $80 strike highlighted in orange:

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Inc (Symbol: CBRL) saw options trading volume of 14,643 contracts, representing approximately 1.5 million underlying shares or approximately 137.5% of CBRL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $45 strike put option expiring June 18, 2026, with 1,731 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 173,100 underlying shares of CBRL. Below is a chart showing CBRL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $45 strike highlighted in orange:

And Riley Exploration Permian Inc (Symbol: REPX) saw options trading volume of 3,032 contracts, representing approximately 303,200 underlying shares or approximately 83.7% of REPX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 362,260 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $40 strike call option expiring June 18, 2026, with 2,921 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 292,100 underlying shares of REPX. Below is a chart showing REPX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $40 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for IIPR options, CBRL options, or REPX options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

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