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Notable Wednesday Option Activity: IIPR, CBRL, REPX

June 10, 2026 — 03:52 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Innovative Industrial Properties Inc (Symbol: IIPR), where a total volume of 3,738 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 373,800 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 165.6% of IIPR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 225,665 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $80 strike call option expiring June 17, 2027, with 2,203 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 220,300 underlying shares of IIPR. Below is a chart showing IIPR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $80 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Inc (Symbol: CBRL) saw options trading volume of 14,643 contracts, representing approximately 1.5 million underlying shares or approximately 137.5% of CBRL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $45 strike put option expiring June 18, 2026, with 1,731 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 173,100 underlying shares of CBRL. Below is a chart showing CBRL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $45 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

And Riley Exploration Permian Inc (Symbol: REPX) saw options trading volume of 3,032 contracts, representing approximately 303,200 underlying shares or approximately 83.7% of REPX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 362,260 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $40 strike call option expiring June 18, 2026, with 2,921 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 292,100 underlying shares of REPX. Below is a chart showing REPX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $40 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for IIPR options, CBRL options, or REPX options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Further IIPR Research:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
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Stocks mentioned

IIPR
CBRL
REPX

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