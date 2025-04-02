Notable Wednesday Option Activity: HAE, HD, ELF

Home Depot Inc (Symbol: HD) options are showing a volume of 20,578 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.1 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 51.6% of HD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $340 strike put option expiring May 16, 2025, with 2,326 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 232,600 underlying shares of HD. Below is a chart showing HD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $340 strike highlighted in orange:
And e.l.f. Beauty Inc (Symbol: ELF) options are showing a volume of 11,652 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.2 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 50.4% of ELF's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $67 strike call option expiring April 04, 2025, with 1,236 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 123,600 underlying shares of ELF. Below is a chart showing ELF's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $67 strike highlighted in orange:
