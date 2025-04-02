Markets
Notable Wednesday Option Activity: HAE, HD, ELF

April 02, 2025 — 03:26 pm EDT

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Haemonetics Corp. (Symbol: HAE), where a total of 4,044 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 404,400 underlying shares. That amounts to about 54.4% of HAE's average daily trading volume over the past month of 743,440 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $50 strike put option expiring May 16, 2025, with 2,000 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 200,000 underlying shares of HAE. Below is a chart showing HAE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $50 strike highlighted in orange:

Home Depot Inc (Symbol: HD) options are showing a volume of 20,578 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.1 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 51.6% of HD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $340 strike put option expiring May 16, 2025, with 2,326 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 232,600 underlying shares of HD. Below is a chart showing HD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $340 strike highlighted in orange:

And e.l.f. Beauty Inc (Symbol: ELF) options are showing a volume of 11,652 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.2 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 50.4% of ELF's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $67 strike call option expiring April 04, 2025, with 1,236 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 123,600 underlying shares of ELF. Below is a chart showing ELF's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $67 strike highlighted in orange:

BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
