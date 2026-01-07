Notable Wednesday Option Activity: GRAL, GOSS, FTAI

Gossamer Bio Inc (Symbol: GOSS) options are showing a volume of 41,590 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 4.2 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 88.3% of GOSS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $7 strike call option expiring March 20, 2026, with 22,747 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.3 million underlying shares of GOSS. Below is a chart showing GOSS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $7 strike highlighted in orange:
And FTAI Aviation Ltd (Symbol: FTAI) options are showing a volume of 9,598 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 959,800 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 85.2% of FTAI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $270 strike call option expiring February 20, 2026, with 1,687 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 168,700 underlying shares of FTAI. Below is a chart showing FTAI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $270 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for GRAL options, GOSS options, or FTAI options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
