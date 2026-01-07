Markets

Notable Wednesday Option Activity: GRAL, GOSS, FTAI

January 07, 2026 — 03:38 pm EST

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Grail Inc (Symbol: GRAL), where a total volume of 7,361 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 736,100 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 94.9% of GRAL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 775,500 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $105 strike put option expiring February 20, 2026, with 2,540 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 254,000 underlying shares of GRAL. Below is a chart showing GRAL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $105 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

Gossamer Bio Inc (Symbol: GOSS) options are showing a volume of 41,590 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 4.2 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 88.3% of GOSS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $7 strike call option expiring March 20, 2026, with 22,747 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.3 million underlying shares of GOSS. Below is a chart showing GOSS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $7 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

And FTAI Aviation Ltd (Symbol: FTAI) options are showing a volume of 9,598 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 959,800 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 85.2% of FTAI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $270 strike call option expiring February 20, 2026, with 1,687 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 168,700 underlying shares of FTAI. Below is a chart showing FTAI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $270 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for GRAL options, GOSS options, or FTAI options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:
 Nelson Peltz Stock Picks
 WRLD Price Target
 Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding SMTI

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocksOptions
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
Nelson Peltz Stock Picks-> WRLD Price Target-> Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding SMTI-> More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

GOSS
FTAI

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.