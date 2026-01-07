Notable Wednesday Option Activity: GRAL, GOSS, FTAI

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Grail Inc (Symbol: GRAL), where a total volume of 7,361 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 736,100 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 94.9% of GRAL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 775,500 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $105 strike put option expiring February 20, 2026 , with 2,540 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 254,000 underlying shares of GRAL. Below is a chart showing GRAL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $105 strike highlighted in orange:

Gossamer Bio Inc (Symbol: GOSS) options are showing a volume of 41,590 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 4.2 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 88.3% of GOSS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $7 strike call option expiring March 20, 2026, with 22,747 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.3 million underlying shares of GOSS. Below is a chart showing GOSS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $7 strike highlighted in orange:

And FTAI Aviation Ltd (Symbol: FTAI) options are showing a volume of 9,598 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 959,800 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 85.2% of FTAI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $270 strike call option expiring February 20, 2026, with 1,687 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 168,700 underlying shares of FTAI. Below is a chart showing FTAI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $270 strike highlighted in orange:

