Notable Wednesday Option Activity: GOOGL, V, CMG

Visa Inc (Symbol: V) saw options trading volume of 47,268 contracts, representing approximately 4.7 million underlying shares or approximately 53.1% of V's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 8.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $360 strike call option expiring July 02, 2026, with 23,290 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.3 million underlying shares of V. Below is a chart showing V's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $360 strike highlighted in orange:
And Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc (Symbol: CMG) saw options trading volume of 116,221 contracts, representing approximately 11.6 million underlying shares or approximately 50.3% of CMG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 23.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $25 strike put option expiring July 17, 2026, with 98,022 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 9.8 million underlying shares of CMG. Below is a chart showing CMG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $25 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for GOOGL options, V options, or CMG options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
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