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Notable Wednesday Option Activity: GOOGL, V, CMG

July 01, 2026 — 01:34 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Alphabet Inc (Symbol: GOOGL), where a total volume of 229,565 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 23.0 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 56% of GOOGL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 41.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $362.50 strike call option expiring July 01, 2026, with 20,202 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.0 million underlying shares of GOOGL. Below is a chart showing GOOGL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $362.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

Visa Inc (Symbol: V) saw options trading volume of 47,268 contracts, representing approximately 4.7 million underlying shares or approximately 53.1% of V's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 8.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $360 strike call option expiring July 02, 2026, with 23,290 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.3 million underlying shares of V. Below is a chart showing V's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $360 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

And Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc (Symbol: CMG) saw options trading volume of 116,221 contracts, representing approximately 11.6 million underlying shares or approximately 50.3% of CMG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 23.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $25 strike put option expiring July 17, 2026, with 98,022 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 9.8 million underlying shares of CMG. Below is a chart showing CMG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $25 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for GOOGL options, V options, or CMG options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Further GOOGL Research:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
GOOGL Historical Stock Prices-> Alphabet DMA-> Stock Options Channel-> More articles by this source->

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GOOGL
V
CMG

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