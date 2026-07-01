Notable Wednesday Option Activity: GOOGL, V, CMG

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Alphabet Inc (Symbol: GOOGL), where a total volume of 229,565 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 23.0 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 56% of GOOGL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 41.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $362.50 strike call option expiring July 01, 2026 , with 20,202 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.0 million underlying shares of GOOGL. Below is a chart showing GOOGL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $362.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Visa Inc (Symbol: V) saw options trading volume of 47,268 contracts, representing approximately 4.7 million underlying shares or approximately 53.1% of V's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 8.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $360 strike call option expiring July 02, 2026, with 23,290 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.3 million underlying shares of V. Below is a chart showing V's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $360 strike highlighted in orange:

And Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc (Symbol: CMG) saw options trading volume of 116,221 contracts, representing approximately 11.6 million underlying shares or approximately 50.3% of CMG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 23.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $25 strike put option expiring July 17, 2026, with 98,022 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 9.8 million underlying shares of CMG. Below is a chart showing CMG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $25 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for GOOGL options, V options, or CMG options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

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