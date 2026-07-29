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Notable Wednesday Option Activity: GLXY, V, IREN

July 29, 2026 — 03:19 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Galaxy Digital Inc (Symbol: GLXY), where a total volume of 34,546 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 3.5 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 55.4% of GLXY's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $30 strike call option expiring August 21, 2026, with 8,910 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 891,000 underlying shares of GLXY. Below is a chart showing GLXY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $30 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

Visa Inc (Symbol: V) saw options trading volume of 43,584 contracts, representing approximately 4.4 million underlying shares or approximately 55.2% of V's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 7.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $320 strike put option expiring September 18, 2026, with 1,883 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 188,300 underlying shares of V. Below is a chart showing V's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $320 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

And IREN Ltd (Symbol: IREN) saw options trading volume of 239,780 contracts, representing approximately 24.0 million underlying shares or approximately 55% of IREN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 43.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $23 strike put option expiring July 31, 2026, with 12,322 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares of IREN. Below is a chart showing IREN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $23 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for GLXY options, V options, or IREN options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Further GLXY Research:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
Institutional Holders of GLXY-> GLXY Options Chain-> Stocks Conducting Buybacks That Hedge Funds Are Buying-> More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

GLXY
V
IREN

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