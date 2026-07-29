Notable Wednesday Option Activity: GLXY, V, IREN

Visa Inc (Symbol: V) saw options trading volume of 43,584 contracts, representing approximately 4.4 million underlying shares or approximately 55.2% of V's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 7.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $320 strike put option expiring September 18, 2026, with 1,883 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 188,300 underlying shares of V. Below is a chart showing V's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $320 strike highlighted in orange:
And IREN Ltd (Symbol: IREN) saw options trading volume of 239,780 contracts, representing approximately 24.0 million underlying shares or approximately 55% of IREN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 43.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $23 strike put option expiring July 31, 2026, with 12,322 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares of IREN. Below is a chart showing IREN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $23 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for GLXY options, V options, or IREN options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
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