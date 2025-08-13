Notable Wednesday Option Activity: GE, FRHC, ANF

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in General Electric Co (Symbol: GE), where a total volume of 27,736 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 2.8 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 50.5% of GE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $270 strike put option expiring August 22, 2025 , with 1,708 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 170,800 underlying shares of GE. Below is a chart showing GE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $270 strike highlighted in orange:

Freedom Holding Corp (Symbol: FRHC) saw options trading volume of 816 contracts, representing approximately 81,600 underlying shares or approximately 50% of FRHC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 163,055 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $160 strike put option expiring September 19, 2025, with 350 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 35,000 underlying shares of FRHC. Below is a chart showing FRHC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $160 strike highlighted in orange:

And Abercrombie & Fitch Co (Symbol: ANF) saw options trading volume of 8,877 contracts, representing approximately 887,700 underlying shares or approximately 49.5% of ANF's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $100 strike call option expiring August 15, 2025, with 1,735 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 173,500 underlying shares of ANF. Below is a chart showing ANF's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $100 strike highlighted in orange:

