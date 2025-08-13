Notable Wednesday Option Activity: GE, FRHC, ANF

Freedom Holding Corp (Symbol: FRHC) saw options trading volume of 816 contracts, representing approximately 81,600 underlying shares or approximately 50% of FRHC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 163,055 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $160 strike put option expiring September 19, 2025, with 350 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 35,000 underlying shares of FRHC. Below is a chart showing FRHC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $160 strike highlighted in orange:
And Abercrombie & Fitch Co (Symbol: ANF) saw options trading volume of 8,877 contracts, representing approximately 887,700 underlying shares or approximately 49.5% of ANF's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $100 strike call option expiring August 15, 2025, with 1,735 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 173,500 underlying shares of ANF. Below is a chart showing ANF's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $100 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for GE options, FRHC options, or ANF options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »
Also see: Market News Video
MPS Videos
ETFs Holding COST
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.