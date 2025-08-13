Markets
GE

Notable Wednesday Option Activity: GE, FRHC, ANF

August 13, 2025 — 03:31 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in General Electric Co (Symbol: GE), where a total volume of 27,736 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 2.8 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 50.5% of GE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $270 strike put option expiring August 22, 2025, with 1,708 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 170,800 underlying shares of GE. Below is a chart showing GE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $270 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

Freedom Holding Corp (Symbol: FRHC) saw options trading volume of 816 contracts, representing approximately 81,600 underlying shares or approximately 50% of FRHC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 163,055 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $160 strike put option expiring September 19, 2025, with 350 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 35,000 underlying shares of FRHC. Below is a chart showing FRHC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $160 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

And Abercrombie & Fitch Co (Symbol: ANF) saw options trading volume of 8,877 contracts, representing approximately 887,700 underlying shares or approximately 49.5% of ANF's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $100 strike call option expiring August 15, 2025, with 1,735 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 173,500 underlying shares of ANF. Below is a chart showing ANF's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $100 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for GE options, FRHC options, or ANF options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:
 Market News Video
 MPS Videos
 ETFs Holding COST

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocksOptions
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
Market News Video-> MPS Videos-> ETFs Holding COST-> More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

GE
FRHC
ANF

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.