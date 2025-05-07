Markets
FTNT

Notable Wednesday Option Activity: FTNT, WGS, TRIP

May 07, 2025 — 03:37 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Fortinet Inc (Symbol: FTNT), where a total of 23,757 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 2.4 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 49.1% of FTNT's average daily trading volume over the past month of 4.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $115 strike call option expiring May 16, 2025, with 3,267 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 326,700 underlying shares of FTNT. Below is a chart showing FTNT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $115 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

GeneDx Holdings Corp (Symbol: WGS) saw options trading volume of 7,490 contracts, representing approximately 749,000 underlying shares or approximately 49.1% of WGS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $40 strike put option expiring September 19, 2025, with 1,450 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 145,000 underlying shares of WGS. Below is a chart showing WGS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $40 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

And Tripadvisor Inc (Symbol: TRIP) saw options trading volume of 11,777 contracts, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares or approximately 48.5% of TRIP's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $8 strike put option expiring January 16, 2026, with 1,703 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 170,300 underlying shares of TRIP. Below is a chart showing TRIP's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $8 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for FTNT options, WGS options, or TRIP options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:
 KFRC shares outstanding history
 ETFs Holding MRC
 XLIS Videos

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocksOptions
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
KFRC shares outstanding history-> ETFs Holding MRC-> XLIS Videos-> More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

FTNT
WGS
TRIP

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.