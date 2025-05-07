Notable Wednesday Option Activity: FTNT, WGS, TRIP

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Fortinet Inc (Symbol: FTNT), where a total of 23,757 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 2.4 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 49.1% of FTNT's average daily trading volume over the past month of 4.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $115 strike call option expiring May 16, 2025 , with 3,267 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 326,700 underlying shares of FTNT. Below is a chart showing FTNT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $115 strike highlighted in orange:

GeneDx Holdings Corp (Symbol: WGS) saw options trading volume of 7,490 contracts, representing approximately 749,000 underlying shares or approximately 49.1% of WGS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $40 strike put option expiring September 19, 2025, with 1,450 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 145,000 underlying shares of WGS. Below is a chart showing WGS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $40 strike highlighted in orange:

And Tripadvisor Inc (Symbol: TRIP) saw options trading volume of 11,777 contracts, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares or approximately 48.5% of TRIP's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $8 strike put option expiring January 16, 2026, with 1,703 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 170,300 underlying shares of TRIP. Below is a chart showing TRIP's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $8 strike highlighted in orange:

