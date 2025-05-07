Notable Wednesday Option Activity: FTNT, WGS, TRIP

GeneDx Holdings Corp (Symbol: WGS) saw options trading volume of 7,490 contracts, representing approximately 749,000 underlying shares or approximately 49.1% of WGS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $40 strike put option expiring September 19, 2025, with 1,450 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 145,000 underlying shares of WGS. Below is a chart showing WGS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $40 strike highlighted in orange:
And Tripadvisor Inc (Symbol: TRIP) saw options trading volume of 11,777 contracts, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares or approximately 48.5% of TRIP's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $8 strike put option expiring January 16, 2026, with 1,703 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 170,300 underlying shares of TRIP. Below is a chart showing TRIP's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $8 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for FTNT options, WGS options, or TRIP options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »
Also see: KFRC shares outstanding history
ETFs Holding MRC
XLIS Videos
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.