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FLUT

Notable Wednesday Option Activity: FLUT, CNNE, PRGO

August 05, 2026 — 03:21 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Flutter Entertainment plc (Symbol: FLUT), where a total of 22,240 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 2.2 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 98.1% of FLUT's average daily trading volume over the past month of 2.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $150 strike call option expiring June 17, 2027, with 3,131 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 313,100 underlying shares of FLUT. Below is a chart showing FLUT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $150 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

Cannae Holdings Inc (Symbol: CNNE) saw options trading volume of 4,087 contracts, representing approximately 408,700 underlying shares or approximately 97.1% of CNNE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 421,090 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $12.50 strike call option expiring August 21, 2026, with 2,056 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 205,600 underlying shares of CNNE. Below is a chart showing CNNE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $12.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

And Perrigo Company plc (Symbol: PRGO) options are showing a volume of 26,913 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.7 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 94.7% of PRGO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $12.50 strike call option expiring August 21, 2026, with 5,235 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 523,500 underlying shares of PRGO. Below is a chart showing PRGO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $12.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for FLUT options, CNNE options, or PRGO options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Further FLUT Research:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
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Stocks mentioned

FLUT
CNNE
PRGO

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