Notable Wednesday Option Activity: FLUT, CNNE, PRGO

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Flutter Entertainment plc (Symbol: FLUT), where a total of 22,240 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 2.2 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 98.1% of FLUT's average daily trading volume over the past month of 2.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $150 strike call option expiring June 17, 2027 , with 3,131 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 313,100 underlying shares of FLUT. Below is a chart showing FLUT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $150 strike highlighted in orange:

Cannae Holdings Inc (Symbol: CNNE) saw options trading volume of 4,087 contracts, representing approximately 408,700 underlying shares or approximately 97.1% of CNNE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 421,090 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $12.50 strike call option expiring August 21, 2026, with 2,056 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 205,600 underlying shares of CNNE. Below is a chart showing CNNE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $12.50 strike highlighted in orange:

And Perrigo Company plc (Symbol: PRGO) options are showing a volume of 26,913 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.7 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 94.7% of PRGO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $12.50 strike call option expiring August 21, 2026, with 5,235 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 523,500 underlying shares of PRGO. Below is a chart showing PRGO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $12.50 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for FLUT options, CNNE options, or PRGO options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Further FLUT Research:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.