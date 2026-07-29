Notable Wednesday Option Activity: FICO, AVTR, CPS

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Fair Isaac Corp (Symbol: FICO), where a total of 1,432 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 143,200 underlying shares. That amounts to about 60.5% of FICO's average daily trading volume over the past month of 236,855 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $800 strike put option expiring August 21, 2026 , with 220 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 22,000 underlying shares of FICO. Below is a chart showing FICO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $800 strike highlighted in orange:

Avantor Inc (Symbol: AVTR) saw options trading volume of 59,145 contracts, representing approximately 5.9 million underlying shares or approximately 56.5% of AVTR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 10.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $15 strike call option expiring October 16, 2026, with 40,705 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 4.1 million underlying shares of AVTR. Below is a chart showing AVTR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $15 strike highlighted in orange:

And Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc (Symbol: CPS) options are showing a volume of 817 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 81,700 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 56.2% of CPS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 145,455 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $30 strike put option expiring August 21, 2026, with 780 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 78,000 underlying shares of CPS. Below is a chart showing CPS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $30 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for FICO options, AVTR options, or CPS options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

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Further FICO Research:

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