Markets
FICO

Notable Wednesday Option Activity: FICO, AVTR, CPS

July 29, 2026 — 03:19 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Fair Isaac Corp (Symbol: FICO), where a total of 1,432 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 143,200 underlying shares. That amounts to about 60.5% of FICO's average daily trading volume over the past month of 236,855 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $800 strike put option expiring August 21, 2026, with 220 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 22,000 underlying shares of FICO. Below is a chart showing FICO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $800 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

Avantor Inc (Symbol: AVTR) saw options trading volume of 59,145 contracts, representing approximately 5.9 million underlying shares or approximately 56.5% of AVTR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 10.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $15 strike call option expiring October 16, 2026, with 40,705 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 4.1 million underlying shares of AVTR. Below is a chart showing AVTR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $15 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

And Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc (Symbol: CPS) options are showing a volume of 817 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 81,700 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 56.2% of CPS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 145,455 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $30 strike put option expiring August 21, 2026, with 780 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 78,000 underlying shares of CPS. Below is a chart showing CPS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $30 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for FICO options, AVTR options, or CPS options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Further FICO Research:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
Funds Holding FICO-> FICO Average Annual Return-> Dividend Articles-> More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

FICO
AVTR
CPS

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