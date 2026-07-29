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FCF

Notable Wednesday Option Activity: FCF, GKOS, SNOW

July 29, 2026 — 03:19 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in First Commonwealth Financial Corp (Symbol: FCF), where a total of 6,386 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 638,600 underlying shares. That amounts to about 88.2% of FCF's average daily trading volume over the past month of 724,415 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $22.50 strike call option expiring August 21, 2026, with 6,243 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 624,300 underlying shares of FCF. Below is a chart showing FCF's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $22.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

Glaukos Corp (Symbol: GKOS) saw options trading volume of 5,959 contracts, representing approximately 595,900 underlying shares or approximately 86.5% of GKOS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 688,575 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $140 strike put option expiring August 21, 2026, with 2,552 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 255,200 underlying shares of GKOS. Below is a chart showing GKOS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $140 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

And Snowflake Inc (Symbol: SNOW) saw options trading volume of 37,815 contracts, representing approximately 3.8 million underlying shares or approximately 85% of SNOW's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $160 strike put option expiring September 18, 2026, with 2,623 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 262,300 underlying shares of SNOW. Below is a chart showing SNOW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $160 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for FCF options, GKOS options, or SNOW options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Further FCF Research:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
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Stocks mentioned

FCF
GKOS
SNOW

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