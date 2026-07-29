Notable Wednesday Option Activity: FCF, GKOS, SNOW

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in First Commonwealth Financial Corp (Symbol: FCF), where a total of 6,386 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 638,600 underlying shares. That amounts to about 88.2% of FCF's average daily trading volume over the past month of 724,415 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $22.50 strike call option expiring August 21, 2026 , with 6,243 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 624,300 underlying shares of FCF. Below is a chart showing FCF's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $22.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Glaukos Corp (Symbol: GKOS) saw options trading volume of 5,959 contracts, representing approximately 595,900 underlying shares or approximately 86.5% of GKOS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 688,575 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $140 strike put option expiring August 21, 2026, with 2,552 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 255,200 underlying shares of GKOS. Below is a chart showing GKOS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $140 strike highlighted in orange:

And Snowflake Inc (Symbol: SNOW) saw options trading volume of 37,815 contracts, representing approximately 3.8 million underlying shares or approximately 85% of SNOW's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $160 strike put option expiring September 18, 2026, with 2,623 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 262,300 underlying shares of SNOW. Below is a chart showing SNOW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $160 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for FCF options, GKOS options, or SNOW options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

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