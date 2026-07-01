Markets
EOLS

Notable Wednesday Option Activity: EOLS, PRCH, ZS

July 01, 2026 — 03:34 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Evolus Inc (Symbol: EOLS), where a total volume of 4,005 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 400,500 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 51.3% of EOLS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 780,780 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $7.50 strike call option expiring July 17, 2026, with 2,003 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 200,300 underlying shares of EOLS. Below is a chart showing EOLS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $7.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

Porch Group Inc (Symbol: PRCH) options are showing a volume of 10,284 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.0 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 50.9% of PRCH's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $17.50 strike call option expiring November 20, 2026, with 5,005 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 500,500 underlying shares of PRCH. Below is a chart showing PRCH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $17.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

And Zscaler Inc (Symbol: ZS) options are showing a volume of 23,193 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.3 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 49.9% of ZS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $162.50 strike call option expiring July 02, 2026, with 1,502 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 150,200 underlying shares of ZS. Below is a chart showing ZS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $162.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for EOLS options, PRCH options, or ZS options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Further EOLS Research:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
Funds Holding EOLS-> EOLS market cap history-> Preferred Stock Channel-> More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

EOLS
PRCH
ZS

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