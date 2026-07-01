Notable Wednesday Option Activity: EOLS, PRCH, ZS

Porch Group Inc (Symbol: PRCH) options are showing a volume of 10,284 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.0 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 50.9% of PRCH's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $17.50 strike call option expiring November 20, 2026, with 5,005 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 500,500 underlying shares of PRCH. Below is a chart showing PRCH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $17.50 strike highlighted in orange:
And Zscaler Inc (Symbol: ZS) options are showing a volume of 23,193 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.3 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 49.9% of ZS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $162.50 strike call option expiring July 02, 2026, with 1,502 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 150,200 underlying shares of ZS. Below is a chart showing ZS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $162.50 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for EOLS options, PRCH options, or ZS options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
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