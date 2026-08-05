Notable Wednesday Option Activity: DUOL, GEO, UPST

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Duolingo Inc (Symbol: DUOL), where a total volume of 10,382 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.0 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 103% of DUOL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $150 strike call option expiring August 21, 2026 , with 1,821 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 182,100 underlying shares of DUOL. Below is a chart showing DUOL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $150 strike highlighted in orange:

GEO Group Inc (Symbol: GEO) saw options trading volume of 14,239 contracts, representing approximately 1.4 million underlying shares or approximately 102.8% of GEO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $45 strike call option expiring November 20, 2026, with 2,693 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 269,300 underlying shares of GEO. Below is a chart showing GEO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $45 strike highlighted in orange:

And Upstart Holdings Inc (Symbol: UPST) saw options trading volume of 36,874 contracts, representing approximately 3.7 million underlying shares or approximately 99.9% of UPST's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $28.50 strike put option expiring August 07, 2026, with 3,360 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 336,000 underlying shares of UPST. Below is a chart showing UPST's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $28.50 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for DUOL options, GEO options, or UPST options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

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