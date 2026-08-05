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DUOL

Notable Wednesday Option Activity: DUOL, GEO, UPST

August 05, 2026 — 03:21 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Duolingo Inc (Symbol: DUOL), where a total volume of 10,382 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.0 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 103% of DUOL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $150 strike call option expiring August 21, 2026, with 1,821 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 182,100 underlying shares of DUOL. Below is a chart showing DUOL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $150 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

GEO Group Inc (Symbol: GEO) saw options trading volume of 14,239 contracts, representing approximately 1.4 million underlying shares or approximately 102.8% of GEO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $45 strike call option expiring November 20, 2026, with 2,693 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 269,300 underlying shares of GEO. Below is a chart showing GEO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $45 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

And Upstart Holdings Inc (Symbol: UPST) saw options trading volume of 36,874 contracts, representing approximately 3.7 million underlying shares or approximately 99.9% of UPST's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $28.50 strike put option expiring August 07, 2026, with 3,360 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 336,000 underlying shares of UPST. Below is a chart showing UPST's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $28.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for DUOL options, GEO options, or UPST options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Further DUOL Research:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
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Stocks mentioned

DUOL
GEO
UPST

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