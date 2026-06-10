Notable Wednesday Option Activity: CSX, ADBE, BNY

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in CSX Corp (Symbol: CSX), where a total volume of 82,845 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 8.3 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 62.9% of CSX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 13.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $48.50 strike call option expiring June 18, 2026 , with 41,429 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 4.1 million underlying shares of CSX. Below is a chart showing CSX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $48.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Adobe Inc (Symbol: ADBE) options are showing a volume of 25,920 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.6 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 49.7% of ADBE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $350 strike call option expiring July 17, 2026, with 1,544 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 154,400 underlying shares of ADBE. Below is a chart showing ADBE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $350 strike highlighted in orange:

And BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust (Symbol: BNY) options are showing a volume of 17,802 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.8 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 49.6% of BNY's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $120 strike put option expiring January 15, 2027, with 8,780 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 878,000 underlying shares of BNY. Below is a chart showing BNY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $120 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for CSX options, ADBE options, or BNY options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

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