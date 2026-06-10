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CSX

Notable Wednesday Option Activity: CSX, ADBE, BNY

June 10, 2026 — 02:20 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in CSX Corp (Symbol: CSX), where a total volume of 82,845 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 8.3 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 62.9% of CSX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 13.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $48.50 strike call option expiring June 18, 2026, with 41,429 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 4.1 million underlying shares of CSX. Below is a chart showing CSX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $48.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

Adobe Inc (Symbol: ADBE) options are showing a volume of 25,920 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.6 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 49.7% of ADBE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $350 strike call option expiring July 17, 2026, with 1,544 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 154,400 underlying shares of ADBE. Below is a chart showing ADBE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $350 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

And BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust (Symbol: BNY) options are showing a volume of 17,802 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.8 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 49.6% of BNY's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $120 strike put option expiring January 15, 2027, with 8,780 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 878,000 underlying shares of BNY. Below is a chart showing BNY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $120 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for CSX options, ADBE options, or BNY options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Further CSX Research:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
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Stocks mentioned

CSX
ADBE
BNY

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