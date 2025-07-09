Notable Wednesday Option Activity: COIN, COST, TSLA

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Coinbase Global Inc (Symbol: COIN), where a total of 166,772 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 16.7 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 105.1% of COIN's average daily trading volume over the past month of 15.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $335 strike put option expiring July 18, 2025 , with 7,429 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 742,900 underlying shares of COIN. Below is a chart showing COIN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $335 strike highlighted in orange:

Costco Wholesale Corp (Symbol: COST) options are showing a volume of 18,448 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.8 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 92.9% of COST's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $1000 strike call option expiring July 11, 2025, with 663 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 66,300 underlying shares of COST. Below is a chart showing COST's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $1000 strike highlighted in orange:

And Tesla Inc (Symbol: TSLA) options are showing a volume of 1.0 million contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 100.1 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 88.9% of TSLA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 112.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $300 strike call option expiring July 11, 2025, with 65,026 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 6.5 million underlying shares of TSLA. Below is a chart showing TSLA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $300 strike highlighted in orange:

