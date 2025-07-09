Markets
COIN

Notable Wednesday Option Activity: COIN, COST, TSLA

July 09, 2025 — 01:38 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Coinbase Global Inc (Symbol: COIN), where a total of 166,772 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 16.7 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 105.1% of COIN's average daily trading volume over the past month of 15.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $335 strike put option expiring July 18, 2025, with 7,429 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 742,900 underlying shares of COIN. Below is a chart showing COIN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $335 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

Costco Wholesale Corp (Symbol: COST) options are showing a volume of 18,448 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.8 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 92.9% of COST's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $1000 strike call option expiring July 11, 2025, with 663 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 66,300 underlying shares of COST. Below is a chart showing COST's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $1000 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

And Tesla Inc (Symbol: TSLA) options are showing a volume of 1.0 million contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 100.1 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 88.9% of TSLA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 112.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $300 strike call option expiring July 11, 2025, with 65,026 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 6.5 million underlying shares of TSLA. Below is a chart showing TSLA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $300 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for COIN options, COST options, or TSLA options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:
 CNSF Videos
 Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding DBEU
 Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding IELG

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocksOptions
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
CNSF Videos-> Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding DBEU-> Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding IELG-> More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

COIN
COST
TSLA

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.