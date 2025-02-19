Notable Wednesday Option Activity: CNK, ON, NET

ON Semiconductor Corp (Symbol: ON) options are showing a volume of 39,752 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 4.0 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 43.5% of ON's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 9.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $70 strike call option expiring August 15, 2025, with 5,551 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 555,100 underlying shares of ON. Below is a chart showing ON's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $70 strike highlighted in orange:
And CloudFlare Inc (Symbol: NET) saw options trading volume of 19,304 contracts, representing approximately 1.9 million underlying shares or approximately 42.6% of NET's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $190 strike call option expiring March 21, 2025, with 2,997 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 299,700 underlying shares of NET. Below is a chart showing NET's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $190 strike highlighted in orange:
