Notable Wednesday Option Activity: CNK, ON, NET

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Cinemark Holdings Inc (Symbol: CNK), where a total volume of 10,650 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.1 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 43.5% of CNK's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $27 strike put option expiring February 21, 2025 , with 2,229 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 222,900 underlying shares of CNK. Below is a chart showing CNK's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $27 strike highlighted in orange:

ON Semiconductor Corp (Symbol: ON) options are showing a volume of 39,752 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 4.0 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 43.5% of ON's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 9.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $70 strike call option expiring August 15, 2025, with 5,551 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 555,100 underlying shares of ON. Below is a chart showing ON's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $70 strike highlighted in orange:

And CloudFlare Inc (Symbol: NET) saw options trading volume of 19,304 contracts, representing approximately 1.9 million underlying shares or approximately 42.6% of NET's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $190 strike call option expiring March 21, 2025, with 2,997 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 299,700 underlying shares of NET. Below is a chart showing NET's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $190 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for CNK options, ON options, or NET options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

