News & Insights

Markets
CNK

Notable Wednesday Option Activity: CNK, ON, NET

February 19, 2025 — 03:20 pm EST

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Cinemark Holdings Inc (Symbol: CNK), where a total volume of 10,650 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.1 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 43.5% of CNK's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $27 strike put option expiring February 21, 2025, with 2,229 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 222,900 underlying shares of CNK. Below is a chart showing CNK's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $27 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

ON Semiconductor Corp (Symbol: ON) options are showing a volume of 39,752 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 4.0 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 43.5% of ON's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 9.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $70 strike call option expiring August 15, 2025, with 5,551 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 555,100 underlying shares of ON. Below is a chart showing ON's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $70 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

And CloudFlare Inc (Symbol: NET) saw options trading volume of 19,304 contracts, representing approximately 1.9 million underlying shares or approximately 42.6% of NET's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $190 strike call option expiring March 21, 2025, with 2,997 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 299,700 underlying shares of NET. Below is a chart showing NET's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $190 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for CNK options, ON options, or NET options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:
 Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding BN
 RIGL shares outstanding history
 ZBIO shares outstanding history

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocksOptions
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding BN-> RIGL shares outstanding history-> ZBIO shares outstanding history-> More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

CNK
ON
NET

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.