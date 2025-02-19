News & Insights

Notable Wednesday Option Activity: CAKE, WDC, FND

February 19, 2025 — 03:18 pm EST

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Cheesecake Factory Inc. (Symbol: CAKE), where a total volume of 8,554 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 855,400 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 65.6% of CAKE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $60 strike call option expiring February 21, 2025, with 1,693 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 169,300 underlying shares of CAKE. Below is a chart showing CAKE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $60 strike highlighted in orange:

Western Digital Corp (Symbol: WDC) saw options trading volume of 48,806 contracts, representing approximately 4.9 million underlying shares or approximately 64.1% of WDC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 7.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $75 strike call option expiring February 28, 2025, with 17,529 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.8 million underlying shares of WDC. Below is a chart showing WDC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $75 strike highlighted in orange:

And Floor & Decor Holdings Inc (Symbol: FND) options are showing a volume of 9,119 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 911,900 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 62.9% of FND's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $100 strike call option expiring March 21, 2025, with 2,417 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 241,700 underlying shares of FND. Below is a chart showing FND's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $100 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for CAKE options, WDC options, or FND options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
