Notable Wednesday Option Activity: CAKE, WDC, FND

Western Digital Corp (Symbol: WDC) saw options trading volume of 48,806 contracts, representing approximately 4.9 million underlying shares or approximately 64.1% of WDC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 7.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $75 strike call option expiring February 28, 2025, with 17,529 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.8 million underlying shares of WDC. Below is a chart showing WDC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $75 strike highlighted in orange:
And Floor & Decor Holdings Inc (Symbol: FND) options are showing a volume of 9,119 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 911,900 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 62.9% of FND's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $100 strike call option expiring March 21, 2025, with 2,417 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 241,700 underlying shares of FND. Below is a chart showing FND's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $100 strike highlighted in orange:
