Notable Wednesday Option Activity: BX, ITT, COHR

September 18, 2024 — 03:17 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Blackstone Inc (Symbol: BX), where a total volume of 24,035 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 2.4 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 79.8% of BX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $152.50 strike put option expiring September 20, 2024, with 2,627 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 262,700 underlying shares of BX. Below is a chart showing BX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $152.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

ITT Inc (Symbol: ITT) saw options trading volume of 2,028 contracts, representing approximately 202,800 underlying shares or approximately 79% of ITT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 256,760 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $135 strike call option expiring October 18, 2024, with 1,000 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 100,000 underlying shares of ITT. Below is a chart showing ITT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $135 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

And Coherent Corp (Symbol: COHR) saw options trading volume of 15,236 contracts, representing approximately 1.5 million underlying shares or approximately 76.5% of COHR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $55 strike put option expiring February 21, 2025, with 2,739 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 273,900 underlying shares of COHR. Below is a chart showing COHR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $55 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

