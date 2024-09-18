Notable Wednesday Option Activity: BX, ITT, COHR

ITT Inc (Symbol: ITT) saw options trading volume of 2,028 contracts, representing approximately 202,800 underlying shares or approximately 79% of ITT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 256,760 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $135 strike call option expiring October 18, 2024, with 1,000 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 100,000 underlying shares of ITT. Below is a chart showing ITT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $135 strike highlighted in orange:
And Coherent Corp (Symbol: COHR) saw options trading volume of 15,236 contracts, representing approximately 1.5 million underlying shares or approximately 76.5% of COHR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $55 strike put option expiring February 21, 2025, with 2,739 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 273,900 underlying shares of COHR. Below is a chart showing COHR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $55 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for BX options, ITT options, or COHR options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »
Also see: Institutional Holders of IIGV
RBBN market cap history
Institutional Holders of GWRE
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.