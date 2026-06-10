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Notable Wednesday Option Activity: BULL, MRNA, WULF

June 10, 2026 — 03:51 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Webull Corporation - Class A Ordinary Shares (Symbol: BULL), where a total of 95,818 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 9.6 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 67.7% of BULL's average daily trading volume over the past month of 14.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $6.50 strike call option expiring June 12, 2026, with 12,783 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.3 million underlying shares of BULL. Below is a chart showing BULL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $6.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

Moderna Inc (Symbol: MRNA) saw options trading volume of 38,156 contracts, representing approximately 3.8 million underlying shares or approximately 65.1% of MRNA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $53 strike call option expiring June 12, 2026, with 5,961 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 596,100 underlying shares of MRNA. Below is a chart showing MRNA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $53 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

And TeraWulf Inc. (Symbol: WULF) saw options trading volume of 162,537 contracts, representing approximately 16.3 million underlying shares or approximately 61.8% of WULF's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 26.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $25 strike call option expiring June 18, 2026, with 20,532 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.1 million underlying shares of WULF. Below is a chart showing WULF's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $25 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for BULL options, MRNA options, or WULF options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Further BULL Research:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
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Stocks mentioned

BULL
MRNA
WULF

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