Notable Wednesday Option Activity: BULL, MRNA, WULF

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Webull Corporation - Class A Ordinary Shares (Symbol: BULL), where a total of 95,818 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 9.6 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 67.7% of BULL's average daily trading volume over the past month of 14.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $6.50 strike call option expiring June 12, 2026 , with 12,783 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.3 million underlying shares of BULL. Below is a chart showing BULL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $6.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Moderna Inc (Symbol: MRNA) saw options trading volume of 38,156 contracts, representing approximately 3.8 million underlying shares or approximately 65.1% of MRNA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $53 strike call option expiring June 12, 2026, with 5,961 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 596,100 underlying shares of MRNA. Below is a chart showing MRNA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $53 strike highlighted in orange:

And TeraWulf Inc. (Symbol: WULF) saw options trading volume of 162,537 contracts, representing approximately 16.3 million underlying shares or approximately 61.8% of WULF's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 26.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $25 strike call option expiring June 18, 2026, with 20,532 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.1 million underlying shares of WULF. Below is a chart showing WULF's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $25 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for BULL options, MRNA options, or WULF options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

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