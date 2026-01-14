Markets
BLK

Notable Wednesday Option Activity: BLK, LULU, LLY

January 14, 2026 — 01:17 pm EST

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Blackrock Inc (Symbol: BLK), where a total volume of 3,272 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 327,200 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 57.8% of BLK's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 566,235 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $1000 strike put option expiring January 16, 2026, with 637 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 63,700 underlying shares of BLK. Below is a chart showing BLK's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $1000 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

lululemon athletica inc (Symbol: LULU) options are showing a volume of 20,695 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.1 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 45.8% of LULU's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $210 strike call option expiring January 16, 2026, with 1,553 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 155,300 underlying shares of LULU. Below is a chart showing LULU's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $210 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

And Eli Lilly (Symbol: LLY) options are showing a volume of 12,535 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.3 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 43.6% of LLY's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $1100 strike call option expiring January 16, 2026, with 823 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 82,300 underlying shares of LLY. Below is a chart showing LLY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $1100 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for BLK options, LULU options, or LLY options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:
 Institutional Holders of MSFT
 Funds Holding EOSE
 QUS Historical Stock Prices

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocksOptions
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
Institutional Holders of MSFT-> Funds Holding EOSE-> QUS Historical Stock Prices-> More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

BLK
LULU
LLY

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.