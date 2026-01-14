Notable Wednesday Option Activity: BLK, LULU, LLY

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Blackrock Inc (Symbol: BLK), where a total volume of 3,272 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 327,200 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 57.8% of BLK's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 566,235 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $1000 strike put option expiring January 16, 2026 , with 637 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 63,700 underlying shares of BLK. Below is a chart showing BLK's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $1000 strike highlighted in orange:

lululemon athletica inc (Symbol: LULU) options are showing a volume of 20,695 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.1 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 45.8% of LULU's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $210 strike call option expiring January 16, 2026, with 1,553 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 155,300 underlying shares of LULU. Below is a chart showing LULU's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $210 strike highlighted in orange:

And Eli Lilly (Symbol: LLY) options are showing a volume of 12,535 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.3 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 43.6% of LLY's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $1100 strike call option expiring January 16, 2026, with 823 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 82,300 underlying shares of LLY. Below is a chart showing LLY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $1100 strike highlighted in orange:

