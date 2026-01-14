Notable Wednesday Option Activity: BLK, LULU, LLY

lululemon athletica inc (Symbol: LULU) options are showing a volume of 20,695 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.1 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 45.8% of LULU's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $210 strike call option expiring January 16, 2026, with 1,553 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 155,300 underlying shares of LULU. Below is a chart showing LULU's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $210 strike highlighted in orange:
And Eli Lilly (Symbol: LLY) options are showing a volume of 12,535 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.3 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 43.6% of LLY's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $1100 strike call option expiring January 16, 2026, with 823 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 82,300 underlying shares of LLY. Below is a chart showing LLY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $1100 strike highlighted in orange:
