Markets
ASTS

Notable Wednesday Option Activity: ASTS, WVE, BEAM

September 03, 2025 — 03:18 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in AST SpaceMobile Inc (Symbol: ASTS), where a total of 50,363 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 5.0 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 60.7% of ASTS's average daily trading volume over the past month of 8.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $50 strike call option expiring September 05, 2025, with 3,321 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 332,100 underlying shares of ASTS. Below is a chart showing ASTS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $50 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

Wave Life Sciences Ltd (Symbol: WVE) options are showing a volume of 9,626 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 962,600 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 60.2% of WVE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $7.50 strike put option expiring September 19, 2025, with 2,599 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 259,900 underlying shares of WVE. Below is a chart showing WVE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $7.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

And Beam Therapeutics Inc (Symbol: BEAM) saw options trading volume of 13,366 contracts, representing approximately 1.3 million underlying shares or approximately 55.8% of BEAM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $20 strike call option expiring September 19, 2025, with 2,751 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 275,100 underlying shares of BEAM. Below is a chart showing BEAM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $20 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for ASTS options, WVE options, or BEAM options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:
 Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding DZSI
 Funds Holding LFSC
 FRME YTD Return

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocksOptions
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding DZSI-> Funds Holding LFSC-> FRME YTD Return-> More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

ASTS
WVE
BEAM

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.