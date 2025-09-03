Notable Wednesday Option Activity: ASTS, WVE, BEAM

Wave Life Sciences Ltd (Symbol: WVE) options are showing a volume of 9,626 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 962,600 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 60.2% of WVE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $7.50 strike put option expiring September 19, 2025, with 2,599 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 259,900 underlying shares of WVE. Below is a chart showing WVE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $7.50 strike highlighted in orange:
And Beam Therapeutics Inc (Symbol: BEAM) saw options trading volume of 13,366 contracts, representing approximately 1.3 million underlying shares or approximately 55.8% of BEAM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $20 strike call option expiring September 19, 2025, with 2,751 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 275,100 underlying shares of BEAM. Below is a chart showing BEAM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $20 strike highlighted in orange:
