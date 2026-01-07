Notable Wednesday Option Activity: ASTS, STZ, AMGN

Constellation Brands Inc (Symbol: STZ) saw options trading volume of 21,462 contracts, representing approximately 2.1 million underlying shares or approximately 81.5% of STZ's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $142 strike call option expiring January 09, 2026, with 1,417 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 141,700 underlying shares of STZ. Below is a chart showing STZ's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $142 strike highlighted in orange:
And Amgen Inc (Symbol: AMGN) options are showing a volume of 22,670 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.3 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 80.2% of AMGN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $365 strike call option expiring February 20, 2026, with 10,087 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares of AMGN. Below is a chart showing AMGN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $365 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for ASTS options, STZ options, or AMGN options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
