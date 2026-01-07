Notable Wednesday Option Activity: ASTS, STZ, AMGN

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in AST SpaceMobile Inc (Symbol: ASTS), where a total volume of 135,862 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 13.6 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 83% of ASTS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 16.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $100 strike call option expiring January 09, 2026 , with 6,749 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 674,900 underlying shares of ASTS. Below is a chart showing ASTS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $100 strike highlighted in orange:

Constellation Brands Inc (Symbol: STZ) saw options trading volume of 21,462 contracts, representing approximately 2.1 million underlying shares or approximately 81.5% of STZ's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $142 strike call option expiring January 09, 2026, with 1,417 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 141,700 underlying shares of STZ. Below is a chart showing STZ's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $142 strike highlighted in orange:

And Amgen Inc (Symbol: AMGN) options are showing a volume of 22,670 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.3 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 80.2% of AMGN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $365 strike call option expiring February 20, 2026, with 10,087 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares of AMGN. Below is a chart showing AMGN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $365 strike highlighted in orange:

