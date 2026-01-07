Markets
ASTS

Notable Wednesday Option Activity: ASTS, STZ, AMGN

January 07, 2026 — 03:38 pm EST

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in AST SpaceMobile Inc (Symbol: ASTS), where a total volume of 135,862 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 13.6 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 83% of ASTS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 16.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $100 strike call option expiring January 09, 2026, with 6,749 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 674,900 underlying shares of ASTS. Below is a chart showing ASTS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $100 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

Constellation Brands Inc (Symbol: STZ) saw options trading volume of 21,462 contracts, representing approximately 2.1 million underlying shares or approximately 81.5% of STZ's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $142 strike call option expiring January 09, 2026, with 1,417 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 141,700 underlying shares of STZ. Below is a chart showing STZ's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $142 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

And Amgen Inc (Symbol: AMGN) options are showing a volume of 22,670 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.3 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 80.2% of AMGN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $365 strike call option expiring February 20, 2026, with 10,087 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares of AMGN. Below is a chart showing AMGN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $365 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for ASTS options, STZ options, or AMGN options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:
 Best Cheap Dividend Stocks
 TXRH Stock Predictions
 ETFs Holding PFPT

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocksOptions
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
Best Cheap Dividend Stocks-> TXRH Stock Predictions-> ETFs Holding PFPT-> More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

ASTS
STZ
AMGN

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.