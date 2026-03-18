Notable Wednesday Option Activity: ARES, VMC, AAP

Vulcan Materials Co (Symbol: VMC) options are showing a volume of 10,541 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.1 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 71.7% of VMC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $300 strike put option expiring March 20, 2026, with 5,000 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 500,000 underlying shares of VMC. Below is a chart showing VMC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $300 strike highlighted in orange:
And Advance Auto Parts Inc (Symbol: AAP) saw options trading volume of 12,267 contracts, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares or approximately 70.2% of AAP's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $50 strike call option expiring April 17, 2026, with 3,835 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 383,500 underlying shares of AAP. Below is a chart showing AAP's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $50 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for ARES options, VMC options, or AAP options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
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