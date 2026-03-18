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ARES

Notable Wednesday Option Activity: ARES, VMC, AAP

March 18, 2026 — 03:23 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Ares Management Corp (Symbol: ARES), where a total of 34,502 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 3.5 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 74.9% of ARES's average daily trading volume over the past month of 4.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $135 strike put option expiring March 20, 2026, with 9,000 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 900,000 underlying shares of ARES. Below is a chart showing ARES's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $135 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

Vulcan Materials Co (Symbol: VMC) options are showing a volume of 10,541 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.1 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 71.7% of VMC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $300 strike put option expiring March 20, 2026, with 5,000 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 500,000 underlying shares of VMC. Below is a chart showing VMC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $300 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

And Advance Auto Parts Inc (Symbol: AAP) saw options trading volume of 12,267 contracts, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares or approximately 70.2% of AAP's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $50 strike call option expiring April 17, 2026, with 3,835 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 383,500 underlying shares of AAP. Below is a chart showing AAP's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $50 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for ARES options, VMC options, or AAP options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:
 Cheap Dividend Stocks
 Datadog market cap history
 Water Utilities Dividend Stocks

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
Cheap Dividend Stocks-> Datadog market cap history-> Water Utilities Dividend Stocks-> More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

ARES
VMC
AAP

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