Notable Wednesday Option Activity: ANET, BZH, SOC

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Arista Networks Inc (Symbol: ANET), where a total volume of 45,023 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 4.5 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 55.2% of ANET's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 8.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $200 strike call option expiring July 17, 2026 , with 5,627 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 562,700 underlying shares of ANET. Below is a chart showing ANET's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $200 strike highlighted in orange:

Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (Symbol: BZH) saw options trading volume of 2,229 contracts, representing approximately 222,900 underlying shares or approximately 54.4% of BZH's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 410,095 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $27 strike call option expiring August 21, 2026, with 1,356 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 135,600 underlying shares of BZH. Below is a chart showing BZH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $27 strike highlighted in orange:

And Sable Offshore Corp (Symbol: SOC) options are showing a volume of 85,447 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 8.5 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 54% of SOC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 15.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $10 strike call option expiring January 15, 2027, with 46,789 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 4.7 million underlying shares of SOC. Below is a chart showing SOC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $10 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for ANET options, BZH options, or SOC options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

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