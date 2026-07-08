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Notable Wednesday Option Activity: ANET, BZH, SOC

July 08, 2026 — 05:22 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Arista Networks Inc (Symbol: ANET), where a total volume of 45,023 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 4.5 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 55.2% of ANET's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 8.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $200 strike call option expiring July 17, 2026, with 5,627 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 562,700 underlying shares of ANET. Below is a chart showing ANET's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $200 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (Symbol: BZH) saw options trading volume of 2,229 contracts, representing approximately 222,900 underlying shares or approximately 54.4% of BZH's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 410,095 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $27 strike call option expiring August 21, 2026, with 1,356 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 135,600 underlying shares of BZH. Below is a chart showing BZH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $27 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

And Sable Offshore Corp (Symbol: SOC) options are showing a volume of 85,447 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 8.5 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 54% of SOC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 15.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $10 strike call option expiring January 15, 2027, with 46,789 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 4.7 million underlying shares of SOC. Below is a chart showing SOC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $10 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for ANET options, BZH options, or SOC options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Further ANET Research:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
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Stocks mentioned

ANET
BZH
SOC

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