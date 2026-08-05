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AMGN

Notable Wednesday Option Activity: AMGN, DDOG, APP

August 05, 2026 — 01:21 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Amgen Inc (Symbol: AMGN), where a total of 13,905 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.4 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 56.5% of AMGN's average daily trading volume over the past month of 2.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $387.50 strike put option expiring August 21, 2026, with 1,552 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 155,200 underlying shares of AMGN. Below is a chart showing AMGN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $387.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

Datadog Inc (Symbol: DDOG) saw options trading volume of 23,350 contracts, representing approximately 2.3 million underlying shares or approximately 56.1% of DDOG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $275 strike put option expiring August 07, 2026, with 2,622 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 262,200 underlying shares of DDOG. Below is a chart showing DDOG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $275 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

And Applovin Corp (Symbol: APP) saw options trading volume of 33,357 contracts, representing approximately 3.3 million underlying shares or approximately 53.6% of APP's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $300 strike put option expiring February 19, 2027, with 2,005 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 200,500 underlying shares of APP. Below is a chart showing APP's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $300 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for AMGN options, DDOG options, or APP options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Further AMGN Research:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
Amgen market cap history-> Amgen Technical Analysis-> The Ten Biggest ETFs-> More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

AMGN
DDOG
APP

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