Notable Wednesday Option Activity: AMGN, DDOG, APP

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Amgen Inc (Symbol: AMGN), where a total of 13,905 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.4 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 56.5% of AMGN's average daily trading volume over the past month of 2.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $387.50 strike put option expiring August 21, 2026 , with 1,552 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 155,200 underlying shares of AMGN. Below is a chart showing AMGN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $387.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Datadog Inc (Symbol: DDOG) saw options trading volume of 23,350 contracts, representing approximately 2.3 million underlying shares or approximately 56.1% of DDOG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $275 strike put option expiring August 07, 2026, with 2,622 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 262,200 underlying shares of DDOG. Below is a chart showing DDOG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $275 strike highlighted in orange:

And Applovin Corp (Symbol: APP) saw options trading volume of 33,357 contracts, representing approximately 3.3 million underlying shares or approximately 53.6% of APP's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $300 strike put option expiring February 19, 2027, with 2,005 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 200,500 underlying shares of APP. Below is a chart showing APP's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $300 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for AMGN options, DDOG options, or APP options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

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