AHCO

Notable Wednesday Option Activity: AHCO, CPRI, CVNA

August 14, 2024 — 03:17 pm EDT

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in AdaptHealth Corp (Symbol: AHCO), where a total of 15,898 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.6 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 142.5% of AHCO's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $10 strike call option expiring March 21, 2025, with 7,892 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 789,200 underlying shares of AHCO. Below is a chart showing AHCO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $10 strike highlighted in orange:

Capri Holdings Ltd (Symbol: CPRI) saw options trading volume of 10,601 contracts, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares or approximately 108.5% of CPRI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 976,630 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $42.50 strike call option expiring January 17, 2025, with 3,000 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 300,000 underlying shares of CPRI. Below is a chart showing CPRI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $42.50 strike highlighted in orange:

And Carvana Co (Symbol: CVNA) options are showing a volume of 51,415 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 5.1 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 108.2% of CVNA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $145 strike call option expiring August 16, 2024, with 3,073 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 307,300 underlying shares of CVNA. Below is a chart showing CVNA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $145 strike highlighted in orange:

