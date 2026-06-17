Notable Wednesday Option Activity: ADBE, GLIBK, HSTM

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Adobe Inc (Symbol: ADBE), where a total volume of 89,536 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 9.0 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 123.5% of ADBE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 7.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $230 strike put option expiring June 18, 2026 , with 6,391 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 639,100 underlying shares of ADBE. Below is a chart showing ADBE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $230 strike highlighted in orange:

Liberty Capital Corp (Symbol: GLIBK) saw options trading volume of 9,635 contracts, representing approximately 963,500 underlying shares or approximately 97.8% of GLIBK's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 985,385 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $25 strike call option expiring October 16, 2026, with 6,400 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 640,000 underlying shares of GLIBK. Below is a chart showing GLIBK's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $25 strike highlighted in orange:

And Healthstream Inc (Symbol: HSTM) saw options trading volume of 2,172 contracts, representing approximately 217,200 underlying shares or approximately 95.7% of HSTM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 227,025 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $30 strike call option expiring July 17, 2026, with 2,146 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 214,600 underlying shares of HSTM. Below is a chart showing HSTM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $30 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for ADBE options, GLIBK options, or HSTM options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Further ADBE Research:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.