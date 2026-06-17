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ADBE

Notable Wednesday Option Activity: ADBE, GLIBK, HSTM

June 17, 2026 — 03:34 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Adobe Inc (Symbol: ADBE), where a total volume of 89,536 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 9.0 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 123.5% of ADBE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 7.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $230 strike put option expiring June 18, 2026, with 6,391 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 639,100 underlying shares of ADBE. Below is a chart showing ADBE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $230 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

Liberty Capital Corp (Symbol: GLIBK) saw options trading volume of 9,635 contracts, representing approximately 963,500 underlying shares or approximately 97.8% of GLIBK's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 985,385 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $25 strike call option expiring October 16, 2026, with 6,400 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 640,000 underlying shares of GLIBK. Below is a chart showing GLIBK's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $25 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

And Healthstream Inc (Symbol: HSTM) saw options trading volume of 2,172 contracts, representing approximately 217,200 underlying shares or approximately 95.7% of HSTM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 227,025 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $30 strike call option expiring July 17, 2026, with 2,146 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 214,600 underlying shares of HSTM. Below is a chart showing HSTM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $30 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for ADBE options, GLIBK options, or HSTM options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Further ADBE Research:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
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Stocks mentioned

ADBE
GLIBK
HSTM

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