Notable Wednesday Option Activity: ADBE, GLIBK, HSTM

Liberty Capital Corp (Symbol: GLIBK) saw options trading volume of 9,635 contracts, representing approximately 963,500 underlying shares or approximately 97.8% of GLIBK's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 985,385 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $25 strike call option expiring October 16, 2026, with 6,400 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 640,000 underlying shares of GLIBK. Below is a chart showing GLIBK's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $25 strike highlighted in orange:
And Healthstream Inc (Symbol: HSTM) saw options trading volume of 2,172 contracts, representing approximately 217,200 underlying shares or approximately 95.7% of HSTM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 227,025 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $30 strike call option expiring July 17, 2026, with 2,146 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 214,600 underlying shares of HSTM. Below is a chart showing HSTM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $30 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for ADBE options, GLIBK options, or HSTM options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »
Further ADBE Research:
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.