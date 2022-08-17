Notable Wednesday Option Activity: UPST, PRVA, LVS

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Upstart Holdings Inc (Symbol: UPST), where a total volume of 82,789 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 8.3 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 79.9% of UPST's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 10.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $40 strike call option expiring August 19, 2022, with 5,125 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 512,500 underlying shares of UPST. Below is a chart showing UPST's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $40 strike highlighted in orange:
Privia Health Group Inc (Symbol: PRVA) saw options trading volume of 7,005 contracts, representing approximately 700,500 underlying shares or approximately 71.5% of PRVA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 980,020 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $37.50 strike call option expiring September 16, 2022, with 2,014 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 201,400 underlying shares of PRVA. Below is a chart showing PRVA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $37.50 strike highlighted in orange:
And Las Vegas Sands Corp (Symbol: LVS) options are showing a volume of 37,433 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 3.7 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 70.3% of LVS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $38 strike call option expiring September 16, 2022, with 8,411 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 841,100 underlying shares of LVS. Below is a chart showing LVS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $38 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for UPST options, PRVA options, or LVS options
