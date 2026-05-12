Notable Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - WU

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Western Union Co (Symbol: WU) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $8.94, changing hands as low as $8.80 per share. Western Union Co shares are currently trading off about 1.7% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of WU shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, WU's low point in its 52 week range is $7.85 per share, with $10.335 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $8.85.

Click here to find out which 9 other dividend stocks recently crossed below their 200 day moving average »

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