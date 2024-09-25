Notable Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - WTM

In trading on Wednesday, shares of White Mountains Insurance Group Ltd (Symbol: WTM) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $1710.31, changing hands as low as $1705.55 per share. White Mountains Insurance Group Ltd shares are currently trading off about 0.4% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of WTM shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, WTM's low point in its 52 week range is $1401.01 per share, with $1899.21 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $1706.92.

