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VPV

Notable Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - VPV

March 24, 2026 — 04:04 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Invesco Van Kampen Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust (Symbol: VPV) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $10.37, changing hands as low as $10.35 per share. Invesco Van Kampen Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust shares are currently trading off about 1.8% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of VPV shares, versus its 200 day moving average: Invesco Van Kampen Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust 200 Day Moving Average Chart

Looking at the chart above, VPV's low point in its 52 week range is $9.50 per share, with $11.3148 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $10.38.

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Click here to find out which 9 other dividend stocks recently crossed below their 200 day moving average »

Also see:
 Energy Stock Channel
 Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding CGA
 The DividendRank Top 25

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
Energy Stock Channel-> Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding CGA-> The DividendRank Top 25-> More articles by this source->

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