Notable Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross - VPV

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Invesco Van Kampen Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust (Symbol: VPV) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $10.37, changing hands as low as $10.35 per share. Invesco Van Kampen Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust shares are currently trading off about 1.8% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of VPV shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, VPV's low point in its 52 week range is $9.50 per share, with $11.3148 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $10.38.

Click here to find out which 9 other dividend stocks recently crossed below their 200 day moving average »

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